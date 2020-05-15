Bernell Black -- Ehrhardt
Bernell Black -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Bernell Black, 89, of 1589 St John Church Road, Ehrhardt, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg.

Services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Friends may call at the residence. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while at the residence, funeral home and graveside.

