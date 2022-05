ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Mr. Bernard Toomer, 79, of St. George, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mark Baptist Church in St. George, with the Rev. General Britt officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home in St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfh.net.