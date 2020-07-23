Bernard Thomas -- Cope
COPE -- Bernard Thomas, 64, of 136 Lincoln St., Cope, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. However, you may contact his sister, Ammie Thomas, 803-664-2833. A service will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

