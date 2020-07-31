Bernard Thomas -- Cope

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- Bernard Thomas, 64, of 136 Lincoln St., died July 22, 2020, at tRMC following a brief illness.

A private virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

However, you may contact his sister, Annie Thomas at (803) 664-283333.

