Bernard Thomas -- Cope
Bernard Thomas -- Cope

Bernard Thomas

COPE -- Bernard Thomas, 64, of 136 Lincoln St., died July 22, 2020, at tRMC following a brief illness.

A private virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

However, you may contact his sister, Annie Thomas at (803) 664-283333.

