Bernard Stuart Hydrick -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS --Bernard “Barney” Stuart Hydrick, 60, of St. Matthews passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Barney was born in Charleston, on Dec. 25, 1959, and grew up roaming the woods of Dean Swamp in Springfield with childhood friends. He graduated top of his class at Saint Angela Academy in Aiken and continued his education at the University of South Carolina. Barney then went on to land a career in the management of the beverage and grocery industries, including Smoaks Distributing Company, Republic National Distributing Company, Amick Farms, and Piggly Wiggly. Along with his professional engagements, Barney also taught Sunday school, served on youth committees, sat on the board of Heritage Hall Academy and Andrew Jackson Academy, and always gave freely of his time and self.