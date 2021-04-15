Bernard Richardson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Bernard Richardson, 84, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Eddie C. Williams is officiating.
Mr. Richardson was born July 29, 1936. He passed away on Tuesday, April 6, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
