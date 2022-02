ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Bernard Moorer, 67, of 1952 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Margaret Moorer, at 803-729-1140.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.