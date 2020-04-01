Bernard Keitt Sr. -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. Bernard Keitt Sr., 63, of 190 Doberman Lane, Cameron, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg. The Rev. Donald Green is officiating.

Mr. Keitt passed away on Saturday, March 28, at his residence.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Bertha Keitt, 190 Doberman Lane, Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

