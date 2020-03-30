Bernard Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Bernard Keitt, 63, of 190 Doberman Court Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Bertha Keitt, 190 Doberman Court, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Keitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.