Bernard Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Bernard Keitt, 63, of 190 Doberman Court Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Bertha Keitt, 190 Doberman Court, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
