Bernard Jones -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Bernard Jones, 69, of 179 Silverberry Lane, will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, St. Matthews.
Mr. Jones passed away on Thursday, June 10, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington.
Viewing will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
All COVID-19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will be in place at both the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.
Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.