 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernard Jones -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Bernard Jones -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Bernard Jones, 69, of 179 Silverberry Lane, will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Mr. Jones passed away on Thursday, June 10, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington.

Viewing will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will be in place at both the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News