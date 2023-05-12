ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Bernard Bowman II, 44, of 524 Rambling Ridge Road, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00am Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Bowman passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, from 2:30pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 524 Rambling Ridge Road, Orangeburg, SC, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.