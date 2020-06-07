Bernard Antley -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Bernard Antley, 56, of 441 Neeses Highway, died June 5, 2020, at tRMC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Antley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.