Berlena Jordan Jackson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Berlena Jordan Jackson, 99, of 476 Woodlawn Drive, Orangeburg, will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at New Light United Methodist Church on Neeses Highway in Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

The casket will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. for viewing.

Viewing will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Berlena was the baby of six children to the late Darling and Rosa Kennerly Jordan. Berlena secured her eternal home at an early age. She joined Shady Grove United Methodist Church (New Light) and sealed it with her baptism.

Berlena filled many positions: lay servant, Sunday school teacher, chairman of the PPRC, chairman of Council of Ministry and Church Historian and others.

Berlena was a graduate of Voorhees Junior College and received a Bachelor's and Masters from South Carolina State College.