Benson 'Crow' Knight -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Benson “Crow” Knight, 72, of North, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.
Mr. Knight passed away Tuesday, March 9.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are required to wear a mask.
Friends may also contact the funeral home.
