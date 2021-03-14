Benson 'Crow' Knight -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Benson “Crow” Knight, 72, of North, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

Mr. Knight passed away Tuesday, March 9.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.