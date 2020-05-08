Bennie Summers -- Harleyville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Bennie Summers, 86, of Harleyville, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Summers Family Cemetery, 375 Maple Hill Road, Harleyville.

Friends may call at the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

