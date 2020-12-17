Bennie Mae Franklin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Bennie Mae Franklin, 77, of 849 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Burdell Hill is officiating.

Ms. Franklin passed away Monday, Dec. 14, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Friends may call at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. Timothy and Mrs. Rosalind Franklin, 855 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg; her daughter, Jaqueline L. Franklin, 5952 North Road, Orangeburg; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.