Bennie Lee Owens

BAMBERG -- Memorial services for Bennie Lee Owens, 60, of Pruitt Health, Bamberg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Cope.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precaustions.

Mr. Owens died Tuesday, July 14, at the health care home.

Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

