Bennie Lee Jones Jr. -- St. Matthews
Bennie Lee Jones Jr. -- St. Matthews

Bennie Lee Jones Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Bennie Lee Jones Jr., 60, or 227 Silverberry Lane, St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn at the residence.

