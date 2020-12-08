 Skip to main content
Bennie Lee Jones Jr. -- St. Matthews
Bennie Lee Jones Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Bennie Lee Jones Jr. will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and masks are expected. Capacity of attendance is 50 people at graveside.

Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.

