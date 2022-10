SENECA -- Bennie Lee Illery, 77, of Seneca, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, the family will be accepting limited visitors at 146 Poplar St., Orangeburg, from 5 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks are required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.