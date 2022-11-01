Bennie Lee Illery -- Seneca

SENECA -- Bennie Lee Illery, 77, of 318 Easterlin Way, Greenville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Ebenezer AME Church in St. Matthews with Rev. Earl Clark officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery. Mr. Illery will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks are required.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, the family will be accepting limited visitors at 146 Poplar Street, Orangeburg, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Masks are required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www. Aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.