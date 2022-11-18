Bennie Clay "Duck" Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bennie Clay “Duck” Jones, 82, of 1836 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, passed Nov. 10, 2022, at the residence.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., Nov. 19, 2022, at Union Chapel Baptist Church in the Jamison Community. The Rev. Isaac Benekin is officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Mr. Jones will lie in repose for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks are required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence of his nephew, 246 Sweetwater Road, St. Matthews. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.