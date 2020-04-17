Bennie Banks -- Bamberg
Bennie Banks -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Bennie Banks, 64, of 7299 Charleston-Augusta Road, passed away April 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

