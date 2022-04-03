 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benjamin Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Benjamin Wright, 86, of 575 Stonewall Jackson Blvd., Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his niece, Mrs. Delores Wright, 940 Norway Road, Orangeburg, also condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-614-6197.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com.

