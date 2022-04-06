Benjamin Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Benjamin Wright, 86, 575 Stonewall Jackson Blvd., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Wright passed away on Thursday, March 31, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his niece, Mrs. Delores Wright, 940 Norway Road, Orangeburg; also condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-614-6197

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.