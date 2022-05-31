 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benjamin Saxon Sr. -- St. Matthews

Benjamin Saxon Sr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Benjamin Saxon Sr. will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 2827 Old # Six Hwy, Creston, with the Rev. Roberta Jackson, the pastor, officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Masks are required for persons attending the service.

Viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 31st, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving guests at 91 Goldenrod Road, Elloree, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

