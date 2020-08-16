Benjamin Rilley -- Harleyville

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HARLEYVILLE -- Benjamin Rilley, 85, of Harleyville, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, at Oakbrook Health Center, Summerville. Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Bryant Cemetery, 633 Thomas Kate Road, Harleyville.