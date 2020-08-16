You have permission to edit this article.
Benjamin Rilley -- Harleyville
Benjamin Rilley -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Benjamin Rilley, 85, of Harleyville, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, at Oakbrook Health Center, Summerville. Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Bryant Cemetery, 633 Thomas Kate Road, Harleyville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477. (843) 563-4332.

