Benjamin Preston Griffith -- Ridgeland

RIDGELAND -- Benjamin Preston Griffith, of Ridgeland, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Benjamin, 66, was born on Jan. 2, 1956, in Orangeburg and grew up in Ellorree. He was the son of the late Catherine Lucille McLean Griffith and Richard Magrill Griffith. Ben was preceded in death by his two younger brothers, Robert Creech Griffith and Stephen Woodward Griffith.

Ben attended Orange County Technical School, where he studied and became an accomplished land surveyor. Ben was an avid Gamecock fan and loved tailgating at Williams-Brice Stadium with family and friends. He was integral to many catfish stews at Haigs Landing and is the last of the Griffith family's accomplished quail hunters.

Benjamin is survived by two brothers, Richard Magrill Griffith Jr. (Debra) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Harold McLean Griffith (Marilyn) of Charleston. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held at Magrill Family Cemetery in Elloree at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https:/autismpartnershipfoundation.org/ or Trinity Lutheran Church, 390 Hampton St., Elloree, SC 29407.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.mcalister-smith.com/

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412 (843-614-8494).

