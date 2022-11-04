Benjamin Louis Lingard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Benjamin Louis "Bulldog" Lingard, 61, of Orangeburg, will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Mr. Lingard passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

