Benjamin Louis Lingard -- Orangeburg

Benjamin Louis Lingard

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Benjamin Louis "Bulldog" Lingard, 61, of Orangeburg, will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Mr. Lingard passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

