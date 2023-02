ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mr. Benjamin Lingard Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance. Viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday , Feb. 3, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.