 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benjamin Key Holmes -- Williston

  • 0
Benjamin Key Holmes

WILLISTON -- Mr. Benjamin Key Holmes, 73, of 31 Littlejohn Drive, passed Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Culbert Branch Baptist Church, Williston.

Burial will be in Sandhills Cemetery, Williston.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Culbert Branch Baptist Church.

Friends may visit the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Orangeburg County Christmas Parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News