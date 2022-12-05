Benjamin Key Holmes -- Williston

WILLISTON -- Mr. Benjamin Key Holmes, 73, of 31 Littlejohn Drive, passed Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Culbert Branch Baptist Church, Williston.

Burial will be in Sandhills Cemetery, Williston.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Culbert Branch Baptist Church.

Friends may visit the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com