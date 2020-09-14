Benjamin Joel Whitman -- Cope

COPE -- Benjamin "Ben" Joel Whitman, 60, of Cope, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Ben was the son of Vernon A. Whitman and the late Dolores Sharpe Whitman. He was a former part owner and Vice President of Whitman Mold. Ben helped coach youth soccer and baseball in the Orangeburg area. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and had helped establish the Frisbee golf course near the Edisto Gardens.
Survivors include his father; sons, Tyler Whitman and Keith Whitman; daughter, Samantha Whitman (David Griswold); grandchildren, Natalee Whitman and Trever Whitman; brothers, Jerry Whitman (Jackie Skubal) and Tim Whitman (Becky); and sisters, Becky Townley (Gary) and Joellen Kirshstein (David).
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.