Benjamin Jerry ‘Skeeter’ Robinson -- Elloree

Benjamin Jerry ‘Skeeter’ Robinson

Graveside services for Mr. Benjamin Jerry "Skeeter" Robinson, 58, of 301 Shawdowfield Court, Apt. 603, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m.m Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee.

Viewing is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Ms. Jacqueline Wearing, 221 Beatty Blvd., Santee, on Monday, May 2and Tuesday, May 3, between the hours of 2 until 7 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

