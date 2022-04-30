Benjamin Jerry 'Skeeter' Robinson -- Elloree

ELLOREE --Mr. Benjamin Jerry "Skeeter" Robinson, 58, of 301 Shawdowfield Court, Apt. 603, passed away at his residence on April 27, 2022.

Graveside services for Mr. Robinson will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee.

Viewing is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. The family will receive friends at the residence of Ms. Jacqueline Wearing, 221 Beatty Blvd., Santee, between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 2-3.

Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required.

Friends may also call the funeral home.