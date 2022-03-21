Benjamin F. Ray -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. --Funeral services for Mr. Benjamin F. Ray, 77, of Bronx, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree.

Mr. Ray passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Bronx.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and masks must be worn to attend funeral services.

