Benjamin Dowling -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – Graveside services for Mr. Benjamin Dowling, 76, of Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Lees.

Viewing for the public will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister-in-law, Vicky Dowling, 153 Pine St., Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.