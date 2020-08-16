Benjamin 'Ben' Funchess -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mr. Benjamin “Ben” Funchess, 85, of Orangeburg, will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at New Light United Methodist Church, Macedonia Site, in Orangeburg.

Mr. Funchess passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, at his residence.

The viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to adhere to the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call the at residence and also the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Funchess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.