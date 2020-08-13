You have permission to edit this article.
Benjamin 'Ben' Funchess -- Orangeburg
Benjamin 'Ben' Funchess -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Benjamin “Ben” Funchess, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please adhere to the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the residence and also the funeral home.

