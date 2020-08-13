Benjamin 'Ben' Funchess -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Benjamin “Ben” Funchess, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please adhere to the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the residence and also the funeral home.

