Benjamin “B.F.” Franklin Mills Jr. -- Orangeburg

Mr. Mills was born on June 15, 1924, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Benjamin F. Mills Sr. and the late Sally Elizabeth Shirer Mills. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed sitting in “his chair” and looking out the window. He loved his family and will forever be missed. Mr. Mills was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Martha Mae Mills, a son, Donny Mills, a grandson, Harry “JoJo” Ott III and number of brothers and sisters.