Benjamin “B.F.” Franklin Mills Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Benjamin “B.F.” Franklin Mills Jr., 97, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, prior to the graveside service.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Roger Kovach Jr., Roger Kovach III, Allan Kovach, Kevin Davis, Steve Warner and Stevie Warner.
Mr. Mills was born on June 15, 1924, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Benjamin F. Mills Sr. and the late Sally Elizabeth Shirer Mills. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed sitting in “his chair” and looking out the window. He loved his family and will forever be missed. Mr. Mills was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Martha Mae Mills, a son, Donny Mills, a grandson, Harry “JoJo” Ott III and number of brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children, Ann Ott (Harry), Jane Davis; grandchildren, Lisa Warner (Steve), Kevin Davis; great-grandchild, Stevie Warner and a number of nieces and nephews.
