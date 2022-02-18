 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaulah Goodwine -- Orangeburg

Beaulah Goodwine

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Beaulah Goodwine, 82, of 363 Whaley St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with internment to follow at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mrs. Goodwin passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Lillie Mae Goodwine, 363 Whaley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

