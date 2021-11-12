Beatrice King -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Evangelist Beatrice King, 80, of 960 Winter Creek Road, died Nov. 2, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear masks and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.