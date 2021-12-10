Beatrice Colter -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. — The graveside service for Ms. Beatrice Colter, 78, of Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of North, S.C., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church—West Cemetery, St. James Road in North.
Ms. Colter passed away Thursday, Nov. 25.
The viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may contact her niece, Blondell Colter of North.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
