Beatrice Colter -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Ms. Beatrice Colter, 78, of Bronx, and formerly of North, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may contact her niece, Blondell Colter of North.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

