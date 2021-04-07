 Skip to main content
Beatrice Carson -- Bowman
Beatrice Carson -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Beatrice Carson, 82, of Bowman, passed away April 2, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute.

Viewing was held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6. And and graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, April 7, in Bowman Cemetery, Reevesville Road, Bowman.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332

