FORMERLY OF ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Basile J. Darby, 28, formerly of Orangeburg, SC.

Funeral arrangements will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.