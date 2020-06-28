Barry Lee Amsbaugh Sr.
CORDOVA -- Barry Lee Amsbaugh Sr., 69, of Cordova passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Dr. David Anderson will be officiating.
Mr. Amsbaugh was born on Aug. 28, 1950, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Elizabeth Amsbaugh Sanger. Mr. Amsbaugh served in the United States Army. He was predeceased by his wife, Wanda Amsbaugh, and a brother, Richard Fisher.
Survivors include his children, Barry Amsbaugh Jr., Mark Amsbaugh, Rebecca Hutto, Michael Adams; grandchildren, Tyler, Savannah, Michael, Connor, Caleb, Gabriel, Molly; mother, Elizabeth Sanger; brothers, Stanley Fisher Jr., Ed Fisher (Ruth Fisher), Ryan Fisher (Deb); sister, Barbara Leonard (Bill); and a number if nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the residence of Rebecca Hutto, 121 Thomas St., Cordova.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
