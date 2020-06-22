Barry Dean Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Barry Dean Smith, 55, of Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday morning at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 19, 1964, to the late Frank (Pie) Elton Smith Jr. and the late Helen Hiott Smith.
Barry loved his grandchildren and his Pepsi. He will be missed dearly by his children, grandchildren and family.
Barry is survived by his daughter, Courtney (Kearse) Azzarelli; his sons, Justin (Kerri) Smith, Janson Smith; his grandchildren, Hunter Azzarelli, Easton (Gator) Azzarelli, Kaizley Smith, Tyler Smith and Kanaan Smith; his sisters, Debra Smith, Peggy Smith, Ellender Gunnells; his brothers, Tony Smith, Ronnie Smith, Jimmy Smith; a number of nieces and nephews; and the Hiott family.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Jessica Ryan Smith; his sister, Paula Dianne Smith; and his brother, Frank Smith III.
Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003 is assisting the family with arrangements.
