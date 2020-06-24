Barbra Ann Glover -- Elloree
Barbra Ann Glover -- Elloree

Barbra Ann Glover

ELLOREE -- Barbra Ann was a well-known woman from Elloree, the daughter of Essie Jenkins and Sonny Jenkins.

Barbra always kept a smile on her face and was loved by many. She was also known as “Goodney.” A mother of three, Noekiesha Glover, Charlotte Glover and Monique Glover; grandmother of six, Tykeem J. Glover, Hazel I. Johnson, Howard Pauling, Monifah Glover, Daevon Glover and Keyon Glover, she was also a great grandmother of four. She enjoyed old school classics, especially the Isley Brothers. She always had the sayings: “You won't miss your water until your well runs dry;” that's one of her favorites. Puzzles was one of her favorite hobbies and keeping the people laughing. She will be truly missed, and to know Ms. Barbra Ann was to love her.

There will be an outside gathering at 3498 Belleville Rd. Orangeburg. The gathering will take place outside with mask and gloves provided, also sanitation. Contact 803-928-0713 for more information.

