May 28, 1947 - May 21, 2023

ORANGEBURG -- Barbara Whetstone Shuler, 75, of Orangeburg passed peacefully away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

A private graveside service will be held.

The family requests that visitors refrain from coming by the residence at this time.

Mrs. Shuler was born on May 28, 1947, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Vance Whetstone and the late Mary Berry Whetstone. Her family brought her the greatest joy. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will forever be missed. She was predeceased by her parents, and a sister, Irene Whetstone Irick.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Charles Shuler; children: Robin (Heath) Johnson, Rod (Tana) Shuler, Christy Davis; grandchildren: Cody (Cassidy) Johnson, Kaitlin Johnson, Dylan Shuler, Carson Shuler, Breanna Courtney; a great-grandchild that will arrive in the fall; brother, Homer (Gail) Whetstone and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to their dear friends, the nursing staff at Edisto Home Care and Hospice, as well as Sharon Grayson, Brandy Hudson and Lynn Button for their love, care and support during the last several months.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

