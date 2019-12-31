HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Barbara Washington, 67, of 208 Thornburg St., Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Way Church House of Ministries Worldwide, 8907 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with Bishop Gralin Nix Hampton, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Way Perpetual Love Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.