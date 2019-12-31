{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Barbara Washington, 67, of 208 Thornburg St., Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Way Church House of Ministries Worldwide, 8907 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with Bishop Gralin Nix Hampton, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Way Perpetual Love Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

